Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation establishes endowment for Greater Buffalo for Trails Maintenance Fund in WNY

The foundation is fulfilling its commitment to set up the fund made back in 2018.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation announced that it has provided a $10 million grant to establish an endowment to support the new Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Trails Maintenance Fund for Western New York.

This is a fulfilment of a $100 million commitment that was made back in 2018 on what would have been Ralph Wilson’s 100th birthday. The money launched the foundation's Parks & Trails Initiative. Half of that money, $50 million, was specified to advance a completed regional trial system and $10 million was set aside for sustainability purposes.

“We are excited to fulfill this commitment that will ensure the sustainability of trails across the region. Trails connect our communities, parks and waterfront, all while providing critical transportation options,” said JJ Tighe, director of Parks & Trails Initiative for the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. “Often, funds for maintenance are delayed or don’t exist at all. Setting aside 20% of our commitment for upkeep to ensure what is built today is also maintained for future generations is the highest priority.”

The Community Foundation will work with the Wilson Foundation and other key stakeholders to develop guidelines that will lead to the launch of an annual competitive grant program in 2023. An estimated $450,000 to $500,000 annual funding would be made available through the endowment.

“We know that parks and trails create an important connection between our community and nature, improve health and wellness, and enhance quality of life. Recognizing these important benefits, we are grateful for the forward-thinking generosity of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation in establishing this endowment at the Community Foundation to support the maintenance and sustainability of our trails and greenways in Western New York forever,” said Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. “We know Mr. Wilson was active and enjoyed the outdoors, and this gift will ensure that generations to come will be able to enjoy a passion he valued greatly.”

Some of the trails that benefit from the Maintenance Fund include, but are not limited to, Empire State Trails, Genesee Valley Greenway, and the Shoreline Trail (or Niagara River Greenway).

The grants are intended to focus on more expensive capital maintenance, like resurfacing or bridge repair.