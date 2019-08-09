BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation launched a new campaign that aims to keep children active in sports.

The Project Play initiative, which will launch in Western New York and Southeast Michigan, cites a decline in childhood sports participation in recent years and seeks to provide resources to reverse that trend.

According to an Aspen Institute report, American kids spend less than three years playing a sport, and the research cites a lack of fun as the reason children decide to stop playing. The report added that, on average, children quit most sports by age 11.

"Kids are dropping out of sports at an alarming rate nationwide and in the two regions we serve," Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation president and CEO David O. Egner said in a statement.

"Over the past several years, we have worked with numerous partners to support and build up places, programs and resources to help parents, coaches and the community-at-large get kids active and change the culture of the youth sports system. This campaign and Project Play initiatives further these efforts in an important, timely and impactful way."

