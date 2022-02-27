Western New Yorkers show support for Ukraine outside Buffalo's City Hall

The large group carried blue and yellow flags, as well as signs denouncing Russia's invasion and military attack on the country.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York neighbors held a rally Sunday in Niagara Square to show their support for Ukraine.

While many in attendance had a personal connection to Ukraine, others took part just to show they care about the democratic country and its people.

"The Ukrainian people have been persecuted for years and years," Ukrainian-American Natalie Pryshlack said.

"My parents came here. All we want is peace, and with Putin in power, he's trying to recreate the Soviet empire, and he needs to be stopped."

The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center on Genesee Street in Buffalo helped organize the rally Sunday as well as another informational meeting Saturday where people learned how they can help from the United States.