Rally in Orchard Park calls for Cuomo to leave office or be removed

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A group of Western New Yorkers held a rally at Chestnut Ridge Park on Sunday, calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to leave office or be removed.

Signs held by people showed the frustration with the governor's handling of nursing home deaths, equating them to murder. Others called to give Cuomo the boot.

The rally was organized by the 1791 Society, a local group that touts the First Amendment and the Second Amendment. The group has held several rallies like this in the past.

Also on Sunday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand reaffirmed her belief that Cuomo should resign due to sexual misconduct allegations.