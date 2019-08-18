BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pair of rallies in Buffalo on Sunday brought attention to the issue of guns in America.

The all-volunteer group, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, held its August Recess Rally to ask the federal government to do something about gun violence and vote on three bills this fall.

Gun rights advocates held their own rally across the street in front of City Hall.

Moms Demand Action want three laws passed. Two have to do with background checks. The third is a federal red flag law, which, like our state law, would allow a judge to temporarily restrict someone from buying or possessing a firearm if they're deemed a credible threat to themselves or others.

"We need to keep this as an active issue in our country. We need to keep people aware and concerned. We can't let these people who were murdered in El Paso, the people who were murdered in Dayton, and people that are murdered every day in our neighborhoods, we have to keep their legacies alive, and the only way to do that is to take action and demand change," Meghan Connors of Moms Demand Action said.

Rick Abbott disagreed. He thinks red flag laws violate the constitution.

"A vehicle can be used as a weapon. Anything can be used as a weapon. It is not the tool, it's the operator," Abbott said.

