ERIE COUNTY, New York — June is "Elder Abuse Awareness Month" in Erie County, to bring attention to scams against seniors and other kinds of elder abuse cases.

State, county and city leaders gathered with advocates with the Center for Elder Law and Justice to discuss how to stop elder abuse on Friday.

"Elder abuse can come in many different forms. It can be physical abuse, it can be mental-emotional abuse and it can also be financial abuse," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "And unfortunately, as we've seen in the past, some of the perpetrators of this abuse are often family members, or guardians, and people that the senior members trust."

Advocacy groups are helping the effort with the third-annual caring cards challenge.

Local school kids and senior groups have made helpful cards for the elderly, which will be given out with Meals on Wheels.