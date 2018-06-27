The Town of Tonawanda officially opened the Lincoln Park Trail to the community on Tuesday.

The new trail is off of the Rails-to-Trails bike path that has been crowded around this time of year, since it opened two years ago.

"When that happened, a light bulb went off in our head that hey, we've got Lincoln Park right there," Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said. "We can connect to the Rails-to-Trails, connect a whole other section of our town, and we can bring them to the trail. "

Town officials said they have more plans to extend the park into the city of Tonawanda.

