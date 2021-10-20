Rail yard worker suffers severe arm injury in train mishap

The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Norfolk Southern rail yards off Kennedy Road in Cheektowaga.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — An rail worker suffered a severe arm injury Wednesday morning while working at the Norfolk Southern Railway off Kennedy Road in Cheektowaga.

Police say a train was heading west when it hit the Elma man from behind, turning him around and causing his arm to get caught. Volunteers from the Doyle Fire Department, along with Cheektowaga Police and AMR responded to the scene.