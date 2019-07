BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority on Saturday, all rail service south of the Fountain Plaza is operational once again.

The NFTA repaired a mechanical issue that closed the rail service Friday night. The NFTA made an announcement at 9:41 p.m. Friday on Twitter, saying it would provide bus service at Main and Exchange streets while repairs were underway.

The cause is still unknown at this time, but the NFTA will continue to look into how this happened.