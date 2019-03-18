BUFFALO, N.Y. — The man in charge of investigating a video showing racist comments and gestures directed at an African American hockey player here in Western New York has now resigned.

New York State Amateur Hockey Association Joe Baudo confirmed Monday morning that David Braunstein has resigned, effective immediately.

Braunstein had served as the West Section President of the association for nearly two decades.

It was during a January game between Amherst and Cheektowaga at the Northtown Center that a spectator shot the video of Cheektowaga players making monkey noises and other racist gestures towards a black player on the other team.

While the game was played on January 20, Braunstein said that he didn’t get the complaint until February 25, even though he was copied on an email response on February 8.

Two players and an assistant coach with the Cheektowaga Warriors 18-U team have been suspended since the video was first reported on by 2 On Your Side last Friday.

A state official canceled the MOHL 18U playoffs this past weekend, just before Amherst and Cheektowaga were scheduled to play each other again.