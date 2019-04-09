LEWISTON, N.Y. — Racist mailers depicting the KKK have been delivered to a number of residents in Lewiston, just days before the Niagara County Peach Festival.

The mailers claim that the KKK will be present at the festival on Saturday.

The mailers say "Come join us in historically white Lewiston, NY at the 62nd Annual Peach Festival to celebrate America's white communities."

Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte says that fewer than 20 people in the town received the mailers at random. He also says that people in Lockport and Tonawanda have reported receiving the mailers, which are postmarked out of Rochester.

Police say that the mailers fall under free speech and that there has been strong reaction to the mailers on social media, with some threatening violence against the KKK. Previte says these comments are under investigation.

The mailers specifically say that the KKK will be in Academy Park. But according to police, the Peach Festival will be privately operating the park and the KKK will not be able to assemble there.

Previte tells 2 On Your Side that police already have security plans in place for the festival.

Kiwanis of Lewiston president Marty Pauly issued this statement regarding the mailers:

"Police authorities from the Town of Lewiston have made the Kiwanis Club of Lewiston aware of a flyer that was recently distributed, similar to ones sent out prior to other events in Lewiston and surrounding communities, containing vile and hateful rhetoric. The Kiwanis Club of Lewiston have been assured the situation is being monitored by area police and as always the Niagara County Peach Festival will maintain a safe and family oriented atmosphere for attendees."

2 On Your Side is not showing the actual mailer because it could be offensive.