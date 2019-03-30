BUFFALO, N.Y. — The video of a youth hockey game where racist language, motions and noises were directed at a player was the subject of a meeting Saturday.

The president of the State Amateur Hockey Association met with parents and coaches.

The father of the player who was harassed, Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, called Saturday's hour-long meeting constructive and added that he expects some sort of decision within 10 days.

The playoffs were cancelled, and the hope is get it rescheduled.

