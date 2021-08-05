Rachel's Mediterranean Grill plans West Seneca location

Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill is seeking town site plan approval to build a 1,800-square-foot restaurant at 310 Orchard Park Road.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A local restaurant chain that has been growing rapidly is looking to open its next location in the Town of West Seneca.

Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill is seeking town site plan approval to build a 1,800-square-foot restaurant at 310 Orchard Park Road, according to the Aug. 12 West Seneca Planning Board agenda. The restaurant would have 37 seats and 15 parking spaces.