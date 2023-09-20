Rachel's Challenge speaker visits Alden High School

Speakers from the national non-profit visit students across the country in an effort to prevent school violence, bullying, and youth suicide.

ALDEN, N.Y. — Students at Alden Middle and High Schools got a special visit on Wednesday. A guest speaker from "Rachel's Challenge" spread a message of choosing kindness and compassion.

Speakers from the national non-profit travel to schools across the country in an effort to prevent school violence, bullying, and youth suicide. "Rachel's Challenge" was started in memory of Rachel Scott, who was the first victim of the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

Alden has its own "Friends of Rachel" club which aims to make its school a better place.

"I just hope my students realize how much love is in this building and how much we care about each other. All of the events we do are to promote that kindness and show everybody that we are here for them. Chain reaction is the whole message of this club. We're trying to start a chain reaction of kindness. When you start saying something kind, maybe the next person will," said Josette Selbert, co-vice president of Alden's "Friends of Rachel" club.

Wednesday afternoon, a group of students attended a training session to brainstorm more ways to bring more kindness and compassion to their school.