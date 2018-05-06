Linda Gray's Grand Island home is peppered with the color pink.

There is a towel in the kitchen. There are beads in the dining room. There are hand bags on the coffee table.

"I have several pink dresses and gowns, earrings, pens, shoes..." Linda said.

It is enough pink to cover 20 years. Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998. She has worn some piece of pink every single day since.

"It's my humble reminder," Linda explained. "At some point in the day, I'm going to look down to make sure my dress is okay or have to adjust my bracelet or something and there's that reminder that you know, you got another chance. So use this time to do something for someone else."

And she has...and continues to do so much for others.

Linda is a longtime volunteer for Susan G. Komen Upstate New York. This year, she will be recognized as the 2018 Race for the Cure Honoree.

"I get a chance to say publicly how grateful I am for a second chance at life," Linda said as she fought back tears. "I get to say thank you for family and friends and people that I don't even know, that have been there for me through my journey."

And it has been a journey. Her breast cancer story started in February of 1998. Linda had a routine check up and checked out just fine.

Then in July of that same year, thanks to the WGRZ "It takes 2" campaign, Linda was doing her monthly breast self-exam and found a lump.

"I have been a person who has always gone for regular checkups," Linda said. "I believe in taking care of myself. But were it not for the self-examination that I did three months after having a physical and a mammogram, I know I wouldn't be here now."

Doctors had even told her she would not be here now. After surgery to remove the cancer, she was told she had six months to live.

Nearly 20 years later, she's still here and she hopes her story is a reminder to be proactive about your health and know your resources for help like the Susan G. Komen organization.

As the 2018 Race for the Cure Honoree, Linda will lead the survivor processional at 8:30 a.m. on race day. She will also be walking in the race with her team that she calls "Linda's Rainbow."

