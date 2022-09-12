Rabid raccoon found in Niagara County town of Royalton

Health officials say they were notified that a roadkill raccoon found on Griswold Street on September 8 and was submitted for rabies analysis.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health is alerting residents that a rabid raccoon was found in the Town of Royalton.

Health officials say they were notified that a roadkill raccoon found on Griswold Street on September 8 was submitted for rabies analysis and was confirmed to be rabid.

The United States Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services will periodically test deceased animals like raccoons, skunks, and foxes for rabies as part of a statewide surveillance initiative.

There were no reports of human or pet contact with this animal.

The health department says it's possible that a rabid animal can share the virus by direct contact before they begin showing symptoms. The only way to confirm rabies is by submitting a lab sample.

The Niagara County Department of Health shared the following precautions to prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals:

Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats

Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. Vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and humans. Protect pets with rabies vaccination to reduce your risk of exposure to rabies. Dogs and cats that receive their first rabies vaccine are protected for a one-year period. A dog or cat’s second and subsequent vaccination will protect from rabies for up to three years. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors. By law all cats, dogs, and ferrets must have current rabies vaccinations from four months of age and on. The Niagara County Department of Health conducts free rabies clinics. The dates are posted on our website as clinics established.

Keep family pets indoors at night. Do not leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.

Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods which may attract wild animals. Feed pets indoors. Tightly cover, or put away garbage cans. Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch or garage. Cap your chimney with screens.

Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals. Tell children not to touch any animals they do not know.

If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors that are outside. You may contact a nuisance wildlife control officer who will remove the animal for a fee; or if there is danger, you can call your local law enforcement agency.

If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, wear gloves to handle it. Isolate it from other animals and people for several hours. Call your veterinarian. Your vaccinated pet will need a booster dose of rabies vaccine within five days of the exposure. Unvaccinated animals exposed to a known or suspected rabid animal must be confined for six months or humanely euthanized.

If you or your pets have been bitten or come in contact with a wild animal, you should contact the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at (716) 439-7444.