BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fight over a Buffalo home more than a century old is finished — it was demolished last week. But the debate over the decision to take down the home is far from over.

The Franks House on West Utica Street is long gone. Last week, a demolition crew took it down to make way for townhomes, amid a lot of debate over whether the home should stay and become a city landmark.

"I'm not sure process was actually followed number one, number two I think the council was completely taken out of the equation," said Buffalo Common Council Member Joe Golombek.

Golombek has questions about the reversal of the city's Permit and Inspection Services Department made last week, denying a demolition permit that the owner of the home — Sinatra and Company Real Estate — requested.

This was done because the Common Council was considering a landmark application from the Buffalo Preservation Board. But just hours later, the city reversed course, approving the demolition permit, saying codes and regulations were met.

"What specifically in the city charter do you think may've been violated here?" Asked 2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval.

"There was a couple issues of it coming before the city council, it's possible that the city council was not involved in the process whatsoever," Golombek said.

The Buffalo Preservation Board did not approve the demolition. According to the city charter, if the board refuses to approve a demolition and delays the process, an appeal can be made to the Common Council. But it doesn't say it has to.

"It was a little bit vague," Golombek said. "I believe the council should have some sort of say especially if the preservation board recommends that something go to the council."

"How do you plan on trying to get these matters resolved with the city?" Asked Preval.

"What I'm hoping to do is try to find one read on the preservation demolition laws et cetera and try to tighten it up so something like this doesn't happen again," Golombek said.

Council Member Golombek says that process will involve the city's law department and permits department.

Eventually he would like to have some recommendations on how to improve the city charter's language on demolitions and get those approved by the Common Council.

