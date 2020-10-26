Questions remain with fights at Walden Galleria

A security staffer confirmed that there were 4 fights there on Saturday night.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Video tweeted out Saturday night shows a number of police officers, including some from outside Cheektowaga, responding to the Walden Galleria near the area of the mall with large restaurants.

Of course any reports involving fights with young people at the Walden Galleria are unfortunately nothing new.

Back in December 2018, right after Christmas, the joyful holiday spirit was marred as cell-phone video captured violent scenes in the mall.

And similar incidents happened during holiday periods in prior years.

There were arrests, and the Cheektowaga Police chief in 2018 told us there were discussions with mall management on ways to stem future violence.

That included more police patrols with a greater presence of officers in the mall and the establishment of a Friday and Saturday curfew. It started at 4 p.m. for those under the age of 18 unless they were with a parent or responsible guardian over the age of 21.

That curfew policy is not listed on the Walden Galleria security page of their website, so we don't know if it is still in effect.

That is because, again, we have no response from the Pyramid Management firm, which was constantly contacting us during the summer months with comments protesting the COVID shutdown order for malls from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Of course, there have been violent incidents at other malls around the state, including a November 2019 shooting at the Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse, which is also owned and operated by Pyramid.

There was talk then of adding a permanent police presence at the Destiny USA Mall.

As it turns out, two malls in the Rochester area did just that. The Eastview Mall in the community of Victor actually has an Ontario County sheriff's deputy assigned with a separate office.

And in Monroe County, the town of Greece Police Department assigned an officer full time to supplement security at the Greece Ridge Mall.