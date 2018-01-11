AMHERST, N.Y. - Taxpayers in Amherst will be seeing higher tax bills next year. 2 On Your Side wants to know why the tax hike is needed.

Here are some numbers -- the Amherst town board voted Monday to go over the tax cap and impose a levy of about 7 percent. Homeowners will see a tax increase of about 1.7 percent.

So, someone with a $150,000 home will pay $18 more in property tax. On a $250,000 home -- they'll pay $31 more.

We requested to speak to Supervisor Brian Kulpa about his budget Wednesday, but his office told us he wasn't available but could talk to us either Thursday or Friday. When 2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval called his office Wednesday we were told he couldn't speak to us for the rest of the week, because of meetings. Kulpa called us and said he could do an interview early next week. Kulpa did talk about his budget Monday night.

"Although I struggle to attempt to stay under the tax cap there really wasn't a good way of doing that without massive cuts," Kulpa said.

Kulpa further explained that taxes in recent years have been flat and while town revenue has been rising, the town has seen an increase in population.

"We've had a tremendous amount of new growth in the past you need to continue to raise the level of the revenue," Kulpa said.

According to Census data, the town's population has grown 3 percent since 2010 -- similar to the towns of Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca.

2 On Your Side spoke to Amherst council member Jacqualine Berger who voted for the budget.

REPORTER: Why go along with this tax hike?

"Well, I think it's pretty simple, the supervisor's budget was what the town needed," Berger said.

REPORTER: Expenditures have been going up in recent years and I just wonder whether anything could've been cut?

"There are increases you just can't avoid, gas goes up, the cost of doing business goes up," Berger said.

This tax increase is on top of a town-wide reassessment last year, that resulted in families either seeing a property tax increase or decrease. So, some people are getting hit twice.

© 2018 WGRZ