Queen of Tarts brings butter tarts over the border and into Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A local baker is hoping to capitalize on Buffalo’s love of Canada – and the butter tart – with a new venture in the City of Tonawanda.

Featuring the shortbread tart made with lots of butter, sugar and nut or raisin filling, Queen of Tarts Café & Bake Shop is set to open before month-end at 378 Hinds St. in a space formerly occupied by a pizzeria.

The menu will include other English-style baked tarts and scones, muffins, pies and cookies as well as sandwiches and salads. Owner Kim Boyd said she’s been baking for 20 years, though this is her first commercial bricks-and-mortar space.