Queen of Heaven Carnival to hold second chicken BBQ Sunday

The Carnival announced that it is partnering with Andrews BBQ to hold a chicken dinner fundraiser on Sunday.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Queen of Heaven Carnival is partnering with Andrews BBQ to host a second drive- thru chicken BBQ dinner on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Each dinner includes half a chicken, a side of potato salad, macaroni salad and a roll with butter all for $12. The food can be picked up at the Queen of Heaven School and Parish parking lot. Cars are asked to enter from Seneca Street.