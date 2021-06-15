Queen of Heaven Carnival returning in July

Organizers for the event say they have "received the appropriate approvals," and will be returning in July.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Another popular event in Western New York is returning this summer.

Organizers for the Queen of Heaven Carnival announced on their official Facebook page Monday that they have "received the appropriate approvals," and will be returning in July.

The 2021 Queen of Heaven Carnival is currently scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 8 to Sunday, July 11 with a reduced capacity. Unlike years past, the event will be ticketed in order to control crowds.

Here is the current list of dates and times for the Queen of Heaven Carnival:

Thursday Night at the Q' on July 8 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, July 9 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, July 10 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, July 11 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers say tickets will be available soon.