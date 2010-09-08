Queen of Heaven Carnival hoping to return in July

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Another popular Western New York summer event plans on returning this year.
Organizers for the Queen of Heaven Carnival announced on their official Facebook page Friday that they have submitted "the appropriate applications" to both the Erie County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Health. Organizers also say they have been in contact with the Town of West Seneca about their intention to hold the event this year.
Like many events, the Queen of Heaven Carnival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Queen of Heaven Carnival is currently planned to take place from July 8 to July 11.
Organizers say more details will be announced when they become available.