Queen of Heaven Carnival dates set for 2023

The carnival is set to take place the weekend after the 4th of July.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — While the snow is still melting, some are planning for warmer days. On Tuesday, the Queen of Heaven Carnival announced when the weekend-long event will return this summer.

The 42nd carnival will be held July 7-9, with the weekend being kicked off with Super Cruz Night on July 6.

The carnival will include rides, games, food, drinks, live music, and other entertainment throughout the weekend. Super Cruz Night on July 6 will host the annual car show and live entertainment, food, and raffles in a beer tent.