BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday organizers announced that the Queen of Heaven Carnival would be called off for 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Seneca based carnival, which was originally scheduled for July 10-12, said the decision was made with the health and safety of everybody in mind.

"Following the overwhelming concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, and the resultant government mandates, we believe this to be the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation," organizers said in a statement. "We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event. But we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today."

Organizers said that last year, attendance was estimated at 100,000 people over the course of the carnival.

RELATED: Little League World Series canceled for 1st time in history

RELATED: New York State nixes Democratic presidential primary due to virus

RELATED: NYSPHSAA cancels spring championships, regular season games on hold