Queen City Super Flea announces vendor list for upcoming flea market

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of vendors are in place for the upcoming Queen City Super Flea this weekend.

More than a hundred vendors will be participating in the flea market, which will be held at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Buffalo vintage store Queen City Vintage announced in March that it would be bringing back the classic Super Flea with a twist. The Super Flea, formerly located on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, closed about eight years ago.

"Our goal of the flea is to provide a different type of shopping experience that is family-friendly while also showcasing some of the area's best artisans, creators, curators, entrepreneurs, food trucks and small businesses," the Queen City Super Flea said on its official website when they announced the flea market.

Here's the full schedule for the Queen City Super Flea for the summer.

June

June 4

June 18

June 25

July

July 2

July 9

July 17

July 24

August

August 7

August 20

August 27

September

September 18

September 25