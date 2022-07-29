Queen City Jazz Festival returns to Buffalo for 18th year

The 18th annual event kicks off on Saturday, July 30 on Washington Street in front of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Queen City Jazz Festival returns to the City of Buffalo this weekend.

The 18th annual event, hosted by the Colored Musicians Club and Museum, kicks off on Saturday, July 30. The event starts at 1 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m., showing off some of Buffalo's top jazz and blues groups.

Some of the performers include Buffalo's own Take 6, Zuri Appleby and the Millennial Montage, Critt's Juke Joint, Marcus Lolo Septet, The Union, Multidimensions Quartet with Alex McArthur, Miller and The Other Sinners, and more.

This year the festival will take place on Washington Street in front of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. In addition to music, the free event will also feature food trucks, vendors and a 50/50 raffle.

According to event organizers, several road closures will take place Saturday to accommodate for the festival. Starting at 6 a.m., the following streets will be closed to traffic and parking:

Clinton Street from Oak Street to Washington Street

Washington Street between Clinton Street and Broadway

Broadway between Washington Street and Ellicott Street

The listed roadways will remain closed to traffic and parking until after midnight.

For more information about the Queen City Jazz Festival, click here.