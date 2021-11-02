Quaker Road in Gasport to close for one week for construction

The road will be shutdown starting February 15. Detour routes will be posted.

GASPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara County road will be closed for one week for bridge construction work.

Quaker Road in Gasport will be off limits to traffic starting on February 15. Detour routes will be posted.

“This is the first of three separate times the road will need be closed for this project,” said Niagara County Legislator Mike Hill. “The next anticipated closure would be in late spring.”