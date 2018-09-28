BATAVIA, N.Y. - P.W. Minor, a footwear manufacturer in Batavia, announced Friday that they are undergoing a business operation restructuring.

This restructuring means that they will layoff 45 full-time employees.

"Our focus through this entire process has been on our employee's well-being. We want to thank them for their dedication, loyalty and hard work," said P.W. Minor CEO Hundley Elliotte.

The plant in Batavia will stay open and continue to manufacture orthopedic and diabetic footwear. It is the second oldest footwear manufacturer in the United States.

