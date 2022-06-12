Push for an ADA Advocate and Coordinator in Buffalo City Hall

The ADA Advocate would be a full-time salaried position.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a push to create a position in Buffalo City Hall for a person who would work full-time to advocate for people with disabilities.

This resolution would create a revamped Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, Coordinator position for the City of Buffalo. In its current form, there's been a lot of turnovers, or the position's been empty for long periods.

This person would be part of the Mayor's Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and the hope is that they would be part of the disability community to bring their lived experiences to the table.

Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski is advocating for this and told 2 On Your Side Tuesday morning that visibility matters.

"When you're talking about millions of dollars that are coming through projects, we need to make sure that we have that voice that's reviewing these projects that makes sure that these projects are accessible to those that are living with a disability, but we also need to add a voice for the families and people that are living with a disability in the City of Buffalo to make sure that, you know, we're not only just adhering to guidelines and to, you know, compliance of the ADA, but we're going one step further and including them in every facet of our daily life in the City of Buffalo," said Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski.

The person hired for this role would help the DPW with snow removal issues, make sure streets are designed with people with disabilities in mind, and so much more.

"We need to be good neighbors to everyone, and I want our community to be at the front of being inclusive for the rest of the country because if Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors, we need to live up to that moniker," said BJ Stasio, disability advocate.

The Mayor's Office told us on Tuesday that it has been working on revamping this position for the past six months. The resolution now goes to the full council for a vote.

Nowakowski says the hope is that the position would be included in the budget this spring.

