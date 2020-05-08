PUSH Buffalo’s West Side housing plans concerns residents

PUSH Buffalo wants to build two new housing developments on Congress Street and West Delavan Avenue, and neighbors have serious concerns.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — PUSH Buffalo wants to build two multi-unit apartment homes on Congress Street and West Delavan Avenue on the city’s West Side. One of the buildings will have five apartments and across the street the building will have six apartments.

“The need for building affordable green housing has always been a priority” said PUSH Buffalo's Executive Director Rahwa Ghirmatzion.

However, neighbors have concerns, especially after the death of an 8-year-old boy who was hit by a car on Congress Street Monday night.

“Maybe this will communicate to them that we weren’t making things up we don’t care about buildings going up, put something nice on these lots we would love that, do you have to do it to the detriment of a neighborhood,” said Ellen Varela, a neighbor.