Rep. Chris Collins (NY-27) presented the Purple Heart Medal to the parents of a fallen soldier on Wednesday.

Sergeant Daniel Shaw served two tours in Iraq and was killed in combat in 2017 while serving in the Army. The West Seneca West graduate was 23 years old when he was killed. His mother said he was just two weeks away from coming home.

His parents, Ronald and Brenda Shaw, accepted the award on his behalf. They said he was supposed to receive the award after his first tour, and it took about three years for their nephew to hunt it down.

"To finally have it, it's a relief, it's an honor," Ron Shaw said.

Daniel Shaw's family was also presented with an American flag that was flown over the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., and a Congressional certificate of commendation.

“Sergeant Shaw is a hero to myself, Western New York, and the country,” Collins said. “He sacrificed himself for our freedom, and that is a debt we can never pay back. I am honored that my office was able to recover the Purple Heart Medal so his family can be reminded of how much strength and courage their son had.”

Shaw was also awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, as well as the Iraqi Campaign Medal.

"I want to thank my staff — which was certainly involved in making this happen — and the friends of the family that alerted us to the fact that Dan had not been properly awarded the Purple Heart," Collins said. "And that we can right that today."

