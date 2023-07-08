Niagara County unveiled a new purple heart monument

On Sunday the community gathered to celebrate 109 new people being added to Niagara County's Purple Heart book and monument.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The community gathered at the Niagara County Courthouse on Sunday afternoon to honor 109 new individuals being added to the Purple Heart Book, and new monument.

The Purple Heart is awarded to those who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military. There are currently more than 300 names in the Niagara County Purple Heart Book.

Along with adding the names to the book, and a new monument was revealed to the community on the court houses lawn. Rocky Bleier, a Purple Heart veteran and four-time Superbowl winner with the Pittsburgh Steelers was at the event to deliver the keynote address. Those who attended the event also had the opportunity to meet Bleier and have books signed that he was published.

Performances at the event were done by the Tonawanda American Legion Band, which are well known in the community.

Crowd assembling for today’s Purple Heart Ceremony at the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. Posted by Niagara County on Sunday, August 6, 2023

To view the Niagara County Purple Heart list people can visit www.niagaracounty.com