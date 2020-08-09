Pumpkinville in Great Valley opening this weekend

Pumpkinville announced that it will open for the fall season on Saturday, September 12 under New York State and Department of Health guidelines.

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. — With the fall season approaching, many fall attractions are releasing their reopening plan, including Pumpkinville in Cattaraugus County.

Pumpkinville announced that it will open for the fall season on Saturday, September 12 under New York State and Department of Health guidelines.

The farm won't have any new attractions this year, instead Plexiglas barriers and sanitizing stations have been installed and placed throughout the farm.

“Our goal is to make Pumpkinville both enjoyable and COVID safe for our guests,” said Dan Pawlowski, co-owner of Pumpkinville in a press release.

Pumpkinville says they will keep their attendance levels well below the state’s guidelines. Monday through Friday, Pumpkinville will be operating in its traditional format. However, on weekends, guests can enter the farm market and food area as usual, but a wristband or pass is required to enter the back Farmyard Fun area.

If you wish to attend on the weekends, you are encouraged to purchase wristbands online in advance. Face masks will also be required at all times.