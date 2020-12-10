Pumpkin patch event offers opportunity to learn about foster care, adoption

Families can pick out pumpkins, enjoy fall activities and learn about foster care and adoption from Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One nonprofit child welfare agency is offering a chance to learn about ways people can expand their family while enjoying all fall has to offer.

Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth is hosting a "Pumpkin Patch" event on Friday where families can pick out pumpkins, enjoy doughnuts and cider, receive free hand sanitizer and masks, do coloring and more.

The organization will also have staff available who can talk about foster care and adoption. The event will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at 975 Hertel Avenue in Buffalo.