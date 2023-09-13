Southern Tier hosting Pumking fest

The Southern Tier is celebrating the fall season with a festival featuring their popular Halloween beer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Halloween themed beer is returning to Southern Tier Brewing Company with its very own festival to ring in the fall season.

Pumking Fest is on Saturday, September, 23 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Scott Street taproom location. People attending the event can expect to listen to live music, create one-of-a-kind merch with embroidered patches, play games, eat food, have drinks, and more at the event.

The new Carmel Pumking beer flavor will be available for purchase at the event, and the first 100 guests who purchase it will also get limited-edition tap stickers.

Beer flights will also be available for $20 and include flavors

Pumking

Warlock

Carmel

Harvest Autumn IPA

A shot of Pumking Whiskey

Make way for the King!🎃👑 Pumking Fest returns to the taproom in a few short weeks on Saturday, September 23. Get ready... Posted by Southern Tier Brewing Co. - Buffalo on Friday, September 1, 2023