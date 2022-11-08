Puerto Rican flag raised in Niagara Square

Officials raised the Puerto Rican flag Thursday afternoon in Niagara Square to celebrate the upcoming Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday was the start of celebrating the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of Western New York!

Thursday afternoon in Niagara Square, officials raised the Puerto Rican flag to mark the beginning of the celebration.

The 20th annual parade will be held next Saturday, Aug. 20 and will go from Buffalo City Hall down Niagara Street to Porter Avenue.

The parade association's president said it used to be a small parade but has grown into a multi-day event inclusive of all Hispanics.

"The growth of the parade directly correlates with the growth of our community here in Buffalo and Western New York. We celebrate all the accomplishments and contributions of Puerto Rican, Dominican, Cuban, Mexican, Spanish, and all the rest of our beautiful Hispanic countries as we continue to make progress here in Western New York," Charles Torres, association president said.