BUFFALO, N.Y. — The puck dropped Saturday morning for the 11th annual Backyard Classic hockey tournament at Canalside.

More than 600 players on 80 different teams will compete in the event, which began at 8 a.m.

The tournament originally started in a backyard in Williamsville — as the name suggests.

The move to Canalside a few years ago, and the growth of the tournament allows for more participants and fundraising for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Tournament play will continue until 4 p.m. Saturday, then picks back up again Sunday morning.

Each evening, there will be an open skate and a portion of admission will be donated to Roswell Park.

"We don't have to build our own hockey rinks anymore," tournament organizer Chris Taggart said. "We have the luxury of a refrigeration system here at Canalside. Nothing beats backyard hockey down in Buffalo's backyard."

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Canalside looks ahead to Backyard Classic Hockey Tournament

Ontario family builds impressive backyard ice rink

Estimated 900 players taking part in pond hockey tournament