Public to get update on latest plans for the Michigan St. African American Heritage Corridor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Those interested in how plans are coming along for the Michigan St. African American Heritage Corridor can get an update later this month.

The public is invited and encouraged to register for a community meeting to hear the latest and provide feedback on Tuesday, July 27 from 6-7:30 PM.

Moody Nolan, the project's Strategic Planning Consultant, has been gathering input from community members for several months, and now they are ready to share a draft plan and to get additional comments and input.