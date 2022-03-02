Snow plow tracking: Syracuse and Rochester have it, why not Buffalo?

After hearing frustration from the city and neighbors, Buffalo Common Council Member Joe Golombek thinks GPS plow tracking may be a universal solution.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What if people living in the City of Buffalo could track where snow plows have been during a winter storm?

After hearing and seeing the frustration of neighbors and plow drivers firsthand, Buffalo Common Council Member Joe Golombek proposed that very idea during a Tuesday work session.

Golombek referenced Syracuse which already has GPS plow tracking in place but as 2 On Your Side has reported Rochester also has a similar if not identical program. So why not Buffalo?

"It is something that would have been very very helpful for us," Golombek said.

While the technology will not be coming to Buffalo this winter, regardless of where it's implemented the system requires GPS units/sensors attached to plow trucks and a publically available map that shows where they've been. Syracuse's system provided by 'Esri Velocity' updates every 5 minutes and costs the city $45,000 for an annual subscription, not including the sensors.

Conveniently enough...

"The company that runs the program for Syracuse is the same company that runs the program for the City of Buffalo," Golombek said during Tuesday's meeting.

The difference being that Buffalo's information isn't available to everyone, but is used by the DPW for their own tracking.

"And it's not just something that would be helpful for snow plowing it would also be helpful for sanitation and parking violations," said Golombek.



As well as showing neighbors where plows have been, updating every 5 minutes Syracuse's GPS tracking system also marks where cars parked on the wrong side of the road may be the problem. Buffalo DPW Commissioner Michael Finn has said opposite side parking violations have been a major thorn in their operations this winter.

2 On Your Side asked Council Member Joel Feroleto Wednesday if the tracking system would also improve accountability for the DPW.

"Yeah I think with a GPS system online it does bring some accountability to the Department of Public Works," Feroleto said.

I think with the parking it just so happens that on Mondays and Thursdays that's when the alternate side parking kicks in and the last storm was on a Monday and this storm is on a Thursday."

The Buffalo mayor's office has been notifying neighbors using the 'BuffAlerts' text system. They warned that cars would be towed at the owner's expense ahead of Thursday's storm. Neighbors can sign up for the service by texting "Join BuffAlert" to 38276.

Golombek estimates the cost for the system would also be around $45,000 but as Feroleto added the city's open bidding process will find if there is a cheaper option available. Early indication from the mayor's staff is good, however.

"I think that is certainly a good idea and the DPW and city will be putting together a proposal for the budget that includes an upgrade to that," Finn said.