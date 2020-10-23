Public skating kicks off tonight in East Aurora

Friday night from 7-8:45 PM the public can take to the ice at the Classic Rink presented by BlueCross and BlueShield of WNY.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — If you're looking to head outside for some fresh air and fun, you may want to head to East Aurora Friday night.

Public skating kicks off for the season at the Classic Rink on Riley St, presented by BlueCross and BlueShield of WNY.

Admission is $6 and skates can be rented for $4. Admission is $5 for BlueCross and BlueShield members who show their ID card.

Space is limited due to social distancing protocols, so you are encouraged to pre-register on the Classic Rink's website.

Masks are required and skaters will need to fill out a health questionnaire.

Hours of operation for the season are:

Fridays, 7:00—8:45 p.m.

Saturdays, 1:00—2:20 p.m. and 7:00—8:45 p.m.

Sundays, 1:00—2:20 p.m.

The season is set to run through March 28.