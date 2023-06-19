2 public meetings on Kensington Expressway project being held Tuesday

The meetings are part of the continued engagement with the community about the project.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are two upcoming public engagement meetings on the Kensington Expressway project.

On Tuesday, the public engagement meetings will be held on the project that will reunite the two sides of the highway the were separated by it in the 1950s.

“Progress continues to be made on public outreach for the transformative Kensington Expressway project, which will reshape and reunite communities in East Buffalo that have been divided for far too long,” Gov. Hochul said.

“The Kensington Expressway project is a gamechanger for East Buffalo -- helping heal wounds from the past, open new opportunities for local residents, and bring a new sense of life and identity to the community. These public meetings will provide another chance for residents to be heard and I encourage anyone interested in this project to attend."

The two sessions will be held at the Buffalo Museum of Science, at 1020 Humboldt Parkway, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Current progress and options will be presented at the meetings, as well as providing residents time to ask questions about the project.