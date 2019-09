BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amherst town leaders are holding a meeting Thursday night to try to find new life for the old Westwood Country Club and the area around it.

The public meeting starts at 6:30pm at the Getzville Fire Department. They will discuss the area called 'Amherst Central Park.'

Neighbors fought development of the land for years and demanded more green space.

There will be a few of these sessions between now and January that leaders will use as they make decisions on where to go from here.