Public meeting happening Tuesday on Erie County bike path extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday evening a public meeting will be held to talk about the plans to extend a bike path in Western New York.

Developers want to extend the Erie County Shoreline Trail Bike Path through the old Bethlehem Steel site. One of the three potential routes would go through Lackawanna and connect the current bike path's ending point at Dona Street and Woodlawn Beach State Park in Hamburg.

The Industrial Land Development Corporation is asking residents to provide feedback about the three trail options. The meeting is set to take place Tuesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is not required.

"The extension of the Shoreline Trail will improve access to the waterfront and provide a critical link from Dona Street to Woodlawn Beach, so that residents will be able to travel the Trail from there all the way to Buffalo and beyond. This meeting provides residents with an opportunity to evaluate three possible paths and advocate for options they prefer, so I encourage all to take part and be a part of the ongoing growth of the Trail," said Erie County Executive and ILDC Chair Mark C. Poloncarz.

The Zoom information for the meeting can be found below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84147246907?pwd=UHNVcnY3ZXVydk5pcTRyQk5ncEhJZz09

The meeting can also be accessed by calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering the meeting ID and passcode:

Meeting ID: 841 4724 6907

Passcode: 747477