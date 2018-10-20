ORCHARD PARK — The first of three public meeting to discuss the Erie County Parks Master Plan is being held Saturday in Orchard Park.

County Officials want some public input and are seeking specific park recommendations.

The plan was originally put in place in 2016 with the goal of improving and preserving local parks.

Saturday's meeting not only offers residents the opportunity to help plan for the future, but to also identify important assets and the areas they most enjoy.

Saturday's meeting starts at 10:00 AM and runs through Noon at the Chestnut Ridge Park casino in Orchard Park.

Other chances to participate are Saturday, November 3, at 10:00 AM and Thursday, November 15, at 6:00 PM.

