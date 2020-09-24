Public input sought on improving lighting at MLK Jr. Park in Buffalo

Olmsted Parks Conservancy to hold meeting at the park on Thursday, October 1. Online comments are also welcome.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Improving the lighting at one of Buffalo's city parks will be the topic of a public meeting next week.

The Olmsted Parks Conservancy is looking to get input on how and where the lighting could be improved at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Buffalo.

The work will be funded by a grant from New York State Empire Development and is one of the Conservancy's five-year plan priority initiatives.

The meeting will be an open house format and take place from 5-7 p.m. at park shelters #3 and #5 located on the Greenhouse side of the park. If you plan to go, you must wear a mask and expect to practice social distancing.