Public hearing held in Cobblestone District for eminent domain proceeding

The city wants to obtain two properties in the Cobblestone District that they say the owner has purposefully neglected. The owner says the city is overstepping.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday night in Buffalo Common Council chambers was a showdown between a city and a developer with big dreams.

The city says that Darryl Carr has been neglecting 110 & 118 South Park Ave for over a decade.

Carr says he's had a demolition permit for years, but the city is stalling with approval and the case is tied up in housing court.

The city announced eminent domain proceedings in September and Fillmore District councilman Mitch Nowakowski has been leading the effort in the council.

"Mr. Carr's is a farce," Nowakowski said in the hearing. "It's a charade that has been played out in the courts for over a decade, quite frankly, I'm sick and tired of it."