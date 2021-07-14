Public Hearing set for Niagara Falls Boulevard intersection improvements

Enhancements aim to improve traffic flow and make it safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, July 21 to get feedback about proposed improvements to the intersections of Niagara Falls Boulevard at Ward Road and Witmer Road in Wheatfield.

The hearing will be held at the Wheatfield Community Center from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a formal presentation about the planned updates at 5 p.m.

The goal of the project is to improve the flow of traffic and safety at the intersections.

The proposed improvements include widening both intersections to add dedicated left-turn lanes. At the intersection with Witmer Road, the entrance to Oppenheim County Park will be moved to align with the intersection and create a four-way intersection.

A sidewalk will be added to the south side of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Curb ramps compliant with American with Disabilities Act and pedestrian crossing signals will also be added.

A new box carrying Sawyer Creek under the streets will be required at both intersections.

Both written and oral comments related to the project will be accepted at the hearing. Residents have until August 11 to submit written statements.

A draft of the design is available online at the department of transportation website.

A design will be finalized after public comments have been taken into consideration. The project is scheduled to begin late in the summer of 2022.