Public Espresso to replace Bean Bastard at Elmwood Village site

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elmwood Avenue coffee shop Bean Bastard is closing its doors next week, and it will be replaced by Public Espresso + Coffee, another locally owned coffee company.

Bean Bastard’s owners announced on social media Monday that the location at 448 Elmwood Ave. would close Sept. 16 after three years, with its owners deciding to refocus efforts on other avenues.

“This decision did not come lightly and it is bittersweet to say goodbye to such an incredible shop,” the post said. “Our goal has been to provide a café that could serve as a hub for creativity, laughter and nostalgia. We hope we did that for you.”