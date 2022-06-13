2 public scoping sessions announced for Kensington Expressway project

Two public scoping sessions will be held on Thursday, June 30.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking to learn more about the Kensington Expressway project coming up, two public engagement sessions have been announced.

Earlier this year, $1 billion was allocated to reconnect the east-west neighborhoods across the depressed section of the Kensington Expressway corridor and re-establish the green space originally provided by Humboldt Parkway. Though it could be years from now before what's proposed may come to fruition.

Two public scoping sessions to learn about the project and provide feedback to the Department of Transportation officials. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced these sessions will take place on Thursday, June 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"The Kensington Expressway project represents a historic opportunity to reshape the City of Buffalo and reconnect communities that were severely impacted by the highway's construction more than a half-century ago," Hochul said.

"My administration is committed to delivering on bold infrastructure projects that will help right the wrongs of the past through transportation networks designed to bring communities together, and routes that are friendlier for pedestrians and bikers. It's critical that the community has a voice in how this project proceeds and these scoping sessions will help us inform members of the public about all the options being considered and allow us to listen to their feedback. I encourage anyone who's interested in this historic project to attend."

In addition to allowing for comments at the session, a website will be launched on June 29 prior to the meetings to provide another forum for feedback.

"Redesigning and covering Route 33 is a unique opportunity to address the generational harm done by the Kensington Expressway when it tore into the Martin Luther King and Hamlin Park neighborhoods. These expressways have long severed and disrupted our communities and recreational spaces. Restoring these communities is a matter of racial justice, quality of life, environmental health, and community development," Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes said.